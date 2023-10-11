Silas Young Interested in More Permanent Role in AEW/ROH

– During a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, wrestler Silas Young discussed his past appearances in AEW, along with working Ring of Honor (ROH) again since Tony Khan acquired the company last year. Young said on the subject (via Fightful), “I’m still working pretty regularly, still doing shows basically almost every weekend. I’ve been lucky enough to do some stuff with AEW. Basically every time they bring me there, they put me in a good position, they give me a good match, so it’s been good. I hope honestly that, the next few months to a year that maybe it turns into a job.”

Silas Young worked last month’s ROH on HonorClub TV last month, losing to Tony Nese.