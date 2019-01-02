Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Simon Gotch Changes His Look, WAW Announces Fightmare 3 Event For June

January 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Simon Gotch Grimm - Simon Grimm

– Simon Gotch has changed up his look, as noted by the WWE alumnus on Instagram. You can see the post below from Gotch — now going as Simon Grimm on the indies — in which he reveals that he shaved off his trademark mustache:

View this post on Instagram

New face, who dis?

A post shared by Simon Grimm (@gotchstylewwe) on

– WAW has announced that they will be holding their Fightmare 3 event on June 2nd at Carrow Road in Norwich, England. WAW is the promotion owned by Paige’s family. The show is currently advertising former football player Grant Holt as appearing along with U.S. and U.K. stars.

You can find out more here.

article topics :

Fightmare 3, Simon Gotch, Simon Grimm, WAW, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading