Various News: Simon Gotch Changes His Look, WAW Announces Fightmare 3 Event For June

– Simon Gotch has changed up his look, as noted by the WWE alumnus on Instagram. You can see the post below from Gotch — now going as Simon Grimm on the indies — in which he reveals that he shaved off his trademark mustache:

– WAW has announced that they will be holding their Fightmare 3 event on June 2nd at Carrow Road in Norwich, England. WAW is the promotion owned by Paige’s family. The show is currently advertising former football player Grant Holt as appearing along with U.S. and U.K. stars.

