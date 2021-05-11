Sin Cara Discusses Paul Heyman Saying His Character Was Dead, Pairing With Catalina Garcia

– During a recent interview with Fightful, former WWE Superstar Cinta de Oro (aka Sin Cara) discussed his short-lived pairing with Catalina Garcia (aka Katrina Perez) in late 2019, along with Paul Heyman telling him his character was dead. Below is an excerpt:

“They were trying to push Andrade and Zelina Vega during that time. So, they brought Catalina with me to help with the storyline that was going on. I actually thought they I was going to continue having this young lady with me over the course of, maybe, a year to build something up and then all of a sudden they told me, ‘No. We’re only going to bring her here for a few weeks. Once it’s over, it’s done.’ I was like, ‘Okay. So, what’s next after that? What’s next for me? What am I gonna do? Am I suppose to just sit around again and wait?’ That was, I think, one of the things that made me decide that I wanted to leave the company, that I was done with the company. Because I asked a few people, ‘What’s the future hold for me? Do you guys have any plans for me? What’s going on?’ Nobody would give me a straight answer. Paul Heyman told me a straight answer. He said that Sin Cara was dead. That’s what he told me.”

As noted, Paul Heyman was working as the Executive Director of Raw at the time. Heyman was later dismissed from his post as Raw Executive Director in June the following year. Sin Cara was released from WWE in December 2019