Six-Man Tag Announced For Next Week’s TNA Impact

TNA Wrestling has announced a six-man tag team match for next week’s episode of Impact on AXS TV, with the reunited Rascalz back again. They face the team of Mike Bailey, Trent Seven and KUSHIDA. The Rascalz have been undefeated since their reunion, defeating Gallus and the team of Je’Von Evans, Nathan Frazier and Axiom on NXT, while also beating NXT’s No Catch Quarter Crew at TNA Slammiversary. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Jody Threat vs. Masha Slamovich

* The Rascalz vs. Mike Bailey, Trent Seven & KUSHIDA

* Rosemary vs. TBD

* Joe Hendry to appear

* PCO and Steph de Lander get married