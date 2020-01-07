wrestling / News
Six-Man Tag Team Match Set For AEW Dynamite
– AEW has announced a six-man tag team match for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Monday that Best Friends and Orange Cassidy will team up against Jurassic Express, as you can see below.
The updated card for the show, which airs live on TNT from Southaven, Mississippi, is:
* Cody & Dustin Rhodes vs. Lucha Bros
* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Riho vs. Kris Statlander
* Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Private Party
* Sammy Guevara vs. Christopher Daniels
* Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. Jurassic Express
* A Tribute To Legends of Memphis Wrestling
* Cody responds to MJF’s stipulations for a match at AEW Revolution
* Jon Moxley gives his answer to Chris Jericho about joining the Inner Circle
