Skye Blue Wants To Be In First Women’s Blood & Guts Match

In an interview with WGN Radio (via Fightful), Skye Blue noted that if AEW ever has a women’s Blood & Guts match, she wants to be one of the participants. Blue has often expressed her interest in hardcore wrestling and has wrestled in extreme matches during her AEW career.

She said: “I love Blood & Guts so much. That is my favorite Dynamite to watch. This past one, I was at work but I didn’t have to wrestle. So I went in and there’s like a little part behind where the cameras are that you can just sit and watch and I sat with a bunch of our friends, there were a couple of drivers and the production people who just sat and watched and I was like, ‘I want to be in that cage so badly.’ Everybody would just be like, ‘No, Skye. Stop it. No, sit down,’ I was like, ‘No, guys. Come on. This could be really cool.’ To be the first woman to have a Blood & Guts match, I would cry.“