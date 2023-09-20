Slick on How Butch Reed Was Responsible for His Career

– On the latest edition of Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw, former WWE talent Slick spoke about how Butch Reed got him in the door at WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Slick on Butch Reed being responsible for his career: “I’ll tell you who’s responsible for my career, and that’s Butch Reed. Vince [McMahon] told me to my face he didn’t want me. [He didn’t want me] because I’m six [feet and] four [inches tall] … So he told me to my face, but Butch Reed said, ‘I’m coming in with him. I don’t want anybody else.’ And he really pushed that on Vince, so Vince said, ‘Okay.’ Vince had all these satellites; he could tell what was going on everywhere. ‘Let’s see what he does.’ So after hearing me talk, he invited me up. That’s when they [WWE] were in Greenwich, remember?”

On what Vince McMahon told him: “So he told me to my face. He said, ‘Butch is so high on you.’ He says, ‘Then, we got a call from Bruiser Brody. He wants to come in with you as his manager.’ So I’m thinking, ‘Well, these two top guys in the business, if they want to, perhaps you can do something?’ He says, ‘I tell you what you can do; you can cut a promo.’ I say, ‘Right here, right now?’ He says, ‘Yes.’ And boy, I cut one.”