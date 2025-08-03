Slimmer’s WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One Report. We are LIVE in beautiful East Rutherford, New Jersey. Tonight’s Countdown Show panelists are Michael Cole, Big E, and Wade Barret. They start by running down the entire card for Night One before doing a deep dive on CM Punk vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Next up is a video package for Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill followed by the panelists breaking down the match. The panelists move on to a discussion of Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed followed by a discussion of The Judgment Day vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, which leads into a video package for The Judgment Day vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss. Up next is a video package for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes followed by a video package for Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed. We move on to a video package for Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross followed by the panelists discussing the match. We head to a video package for Gunther vs. CM Punk followed by an interview with Jelly Roll. The Countdown Show finishes up with the panelists breaking down the entire card for Night One one more time.



Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed w/ Paul Heyman





All four men brawl to start before Breakker and Reed get tosses to the outside. Reigns gets pulled to the outside, so Uso comes off the tope rope and dives onto all of the other competitors. The action returns to the ring, and it looks like Uso and Breakker will be the legal men to start the match. Breakker levels Uso with a spear and makes the tag to Reed. Breakker heads to the outside and levels Reigns with another spear. Back in the ring, Reed continues to work over Uso before making the tag back to Breakker. Breakker continues the assault on Uso and makes the quick tag back to Reed. Reed hits a standing splash with Breakker on his back and then once again makes the tag to Breakker. Breakker locks in a rear chin lock, but Uso fights back to his feet. Uso dives toward the corner to make the tag to Reigns, but Breakker catches Uso in mid-air and counters into a gut buster. Uso once again dives toward the corner to make the tag to Reigns, but Reed pulls Reigns off the apron. Reed gets the tag but eats a DDT from Uso. Uso FINALLY makes the hot tag to Reigns as Reed tags Breakker. Reigns spears Breakker and then works him over in the corner. Reigns clotheslines Breakker to the outside and then dives onto both Breakker and Reed. Reigns damn near overshot Breakker and Reed and narrowly avoided a nasty landing. Reigns rolls Breakker back into the ring, but Breakker manages to make the tag to Reed. Reed splashes Reigns in the corner, but Reigns still manages to tag Uso. Reed catches Uso with a Death Valley Driver and then dump Uso to the oustdie. Reed connects with a suicide dive onto Uso and Reigns on the outside, and then Breakker follows up with a spear that sends Reigns tumbling over the announce table. Reed rolls Uso back into the ring and makes the tag to Breakker. Reed lifts Uso onto his shoulder, and Breakker heads up top to hit a diving bulldog off Reed’s shoulders. Breakker makes the cover but only gets a two count. Uso rolls to the outside and Breakker goes for a spear through the barricade, but Reigns cuts off Breakker and instead spears Breakker through the barricade. Uso heads back into the ring and almost eats a Tsunami from Reed, but Reigns connects with a Superman Punch to Reed up top. Reed falls to the mat, and Uso and Reigns follow up with a 1D. Breakker charges back into the ring and goes for a spear on Uso, but Reigns shoves Uso out of the way, taking the spear in his place. Uso catches Breakker with super kick and follows up with a spear and the Uso Splash for the three count.

Match Result: Jey Uso defeats Bron Breakker with the Uso Splash.

Match Length: 21:00

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

The Judgment Day (Champions) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss





Bliss and Perez start the match, but Bliss takes control and makes the quick tag to Flair. Perez tags Rodriguez, and Rodiguez catches Flair with a Samoan drop. Rodriguez makes the quick tag back to Perez, and Perez works over Flair on the mat. Perez chokes Flair across the second rope and makes the tag back to Rodriguez. Rodriguez locks in a seated abdominal stretch, but Flair breaks free and works over Rodriguez in the corner. Bliss and Perez get the tags, and Bliss hits a flipping senton in the middle of the ring for a two count. Perez rolls up Bliss from behind gets a two count of her own. Perez goes for a Lionsault, but Bliss rolls out of the way. Bliss heads up top and goes for Twisted Bliss, but Perez gets her knees up. Rodriguez gets the tag and locks in a chin lock. Rodriguez slams Bliss into the corner and makes the tag back to Perez. Perez and Rodriguez hit a Side Russian Leg Sweep / Big Boot combination, and Perez makes the cover for another two count. Perez locks in a chin lock before tagging Rodriguez. Rodriguez goes for a Gory Special, but Bliss fights free. Rodriguez levels Bliss with a shoulder block and tags Perez. Bliss FINALLY makes the hot tag to Flair as Perez tags Rodriguez. Flair goes to work with chops to Rodriguez’ chest and follows up with a clothesline. Flair hits Perez with a fallaway slam and then levels Rodriguez with a super kick. Flair heads up top and connects with a moonsault to both Rodriguez and Perez. Flair covers Rodriguez, but Rodriguez kicks out at two. Flair goes for the Figure Eight, but Perez makes the save. Rodrigues hits the Tejana Bomb and makes the tag to Perez. Perez hits Flair with Pop Rox, but Bliss charges into the ring to makes the save. Bliss gets the tag and just manages to kick out of a rollup from Perez. Bliss hits Perez with Sister Abigail while Flair takes out Rodriguez with a big boot. Bliss covers Perez and gets the three count.

Match Result: Alexa Bliss defeats Roxanne Perez with Sister Abigail.

Match Length: 13:46

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett





The bell rings, and Zayn immediately starts working over Kross in the corner. Zayn dumps Kross to the outside and goes for an Asai moonsault, but Kross pulls Zayn off the apron. Zayn rolls Kross back into the ring and heads up top. Zayn leaps over Kross, but slams Zayn to the mat to regain control. Kross whips Zayn to the corner and follows up with a corner clothesline. Kross punches Zayn in the corner, but Zayn fights back with a back elbow shot. Kross catches Zayn with a fisherman suplex, but Zayn fights back with a suplex. Zayn goes for the Blue Thunder Bomb, but Kross counters into the Doomsday Saito. Scarlett gives a steel pipe to Kross and then distracts the referee. Kross goes for a pipe shot, but Zayn counters into the Blue Thunder Bomb. Zayn repeatedly stomps on Kross’ head, but the referee pulls him away. Scarlett gives the steel pipe to Zayn and tries to lure him to the Dark Side, but Zayn throws the pipe to the outside. Zayn hits Kross with an Exploder Suplex into the corner and follows up with the Helluva Kick for the three count.

Match Result: Sami Zayn defeats Karrion Kross with the Helluva Kick.

Match Length: 8:08

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



WWE Women’s Championship Match

Tiffany Stratton (Champion) vs. Jade Cargill





Stratton catches Cargill with an arm drag takedown to start. The action spills to the outside, and Cargill hits a suplex on the outside. Cargill rolls Stratton back into the ring, but Stratton knocks Cargill off the apron. Cargill connects with a suicide dive and rolls Cargill back into the ring. Stratton heads up top and connects with a swanton for a two count. Stratton goes for a handspring back elbow shot in the corner, but Cargill blocks. Cargill connects with a side kick and follows up with the Eye of the Storm for a two count. Stratton fights back with a rolling senton and goes for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Cargill knocks Stratton off the ropes. Stratton and Cargill slug it out in the middle of the ring, but Stratton takes control with a handspring back elbow shot in the corner. Stratton hits the Alabama Slamma and goes for the Pretties Moonsault Ever, but Cargill gets her boots up. Cargill hits Jaded, but Stratton gets her boot on the ropes to break the count. Cargill pushes her advantage with a choke slam and goes for Jaded from the top rope, but Stratton flips forward to counter. Stratton heads back up top and hits the Pretties Moonsault Ever for the three count.

Match Result: Tiffany Stratton defeats Jade Cargill with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

Match Length: 7:08

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul





Paul cheap shots Roll before the match even begins. The bell rings, and Orton and Paul are the legal men, but Roll immediately tags himself into the match. Roll circles Paul, but Paul kicks him in the gut and beats him down to the mat. Roll whips Paul to the mat and drops him with a back elbow shot. Roll hits an impressive scoop slam and follows up with a standing elbow drop. Paul makes the tag to McIntyre, but Roll doesn’t want to make the tag to Orton. McIntyre grabs Roll by the throat, but Roll peppers McIntyre with jabs. McIntyre drops Roll with the Glasgow Kiss and then chokes him across the middle rope. McIntyre traps Roll in the corner and delivers a volley of chops. McIntyre stomps of Roll’s arm, drags him to the corner, and makes the tag to Paul. Paul goes to work with mounted punches in the middle of the ring and follows up with a running leg drop. Paul slams Roll’s face into the top turnbuckle and works him over in the corner. McIntyre gets the tag and knocks Orton off the apron. Roll dumps McIntyre to the outside and crawls toward Orton in the corner. Roll FINALLY makes the hot tag to Orton, and Orton catches McIntyre with a power slam. Orton hits his patented rope-assisted DDT before the action spills to the outside. Orton dumps McIntyre onto the announce table and then does the same to Paul. McIntyre levels Orton with a Claymore as Paul connects with a knockout punch to Roll. McIntyre puts roll on the announce table as Paul heads all the way up top and connects with a diving splash onto Roll and through the announce table. McIntyre and Orton are still the legal men, and McIntyre rolls Orton back into the ring as medical personnel check on Roll. McIntyre makes the tag to Paul, and Paul works over Orton in the corner. McIntyre gets the tag from Paul and continues the assault on Orton. The medical personnel begin to take Roll to the back as Paul and McIntyre continue to trade quick tags. Orton fights back and delivers a superplex to McIntyre. Roll turns to see Orton and fights his way back to the ring. Roll climbs up onto the apron and gets the tag from Orton as McIntyre tags Paul. Roll cleans house and choke slams Paul. McIntyre charges into the ring but eats a Black Roll Slam from Roll. McIntyre connects with a Claymore to Roll, but Orton drops McIntyre with an RKO. Paul posts Orton in the corner, heads up top, and hits the Paul from Grace frog splash for the three count.

Match Result: Logan Paul defeats Jelly Roll with the Paul from Grace.

Match Length: 16:20

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



World Heavyweight Championship Match

Gunther (Champion) vs. CM Punk





Punk is wearing Fantastic Four-inspired gear tonight. Gunther takes down punk with a side headlock takedown, but Punk fights back to his feet and grabs a hammer lock. Punk wrenches on Gunther’s arm and goes back to the hammer lock, but Gunther muscles Punk to the corner to force the break. Punk and Gunther go for a test of strength, and Gunther forces Punk down to the mat. Gunther jumps onto Punk, but Punk bridges to avoid the pin. Punk lands a volley of kicks to the chest, but Gunther fights back with a thunderous chop that drops Punk to the mat. Gunther goes for a suplex, but Punk counters and goes back to work on Gunther’s arm. Punk takes down Gunther with a snapmare, but Gunther fights back to his feet. Punk blocks a block in the corner and rallies with chops of his own. Punk leaps up top, but Gunther chops of the back of Punk’s leg. Gunther repeatedly chops Punk’s chest and ties him up in the tree of woe. Gunther drags Punk back to his feet and chops him right back down to the mat. Gunther locks in a seated abdominal stretch and then hits another chop. Gunther delivers a scoop slam and then repeatedly drives his knee into Punk’s ribs. Gunther goes back to the abdominal stretch, but Punk tries to counter into the Go To Sleep, but Gunther blocks. Gunther kicks Punk in the face and once again chops the chest. Punk begins to trade chops with Gunther in the middle of the ring, but Gunther connects with a big boot. Gunther connects with several more chops, but Punk fights back with chops and leg kicks. Gunther locks in a crossface and repeatedly drives his elbow into the side of Punk’s face. Punk tries to position Gunther for the Go To Sleep, but Gunther shoves Punk to the ropes. Gunther locks in a Sharpshooter, but Punk grabs Gunther’s ankle and counters into a Sharpshooter of his own. Gunther just manages to make it to the ropes to break the hold. Gunther delivers a German suplex and mockingly kicks Punk’s head. Gunther and Punk once again trade chops, but Punk drops Gunther with a heel kick to the jaw. Punk hits a swinging neck breaker and goes for a running knee in the corner, but Gunther catches Punk and counters into a powerbomb for a two count. Gunther grabs Punk’s leg, but Punk locks in a triangle choke. Gunther tries to counter in to a Boston Crab, but Punk kicks Gunther away. Punk connects with a running knee in the corner and follows up with a bulldog for a two count. Punk heads up top, but Gunther gets back to his feet and chops Punk up top. Gunther flips Punk back down to the mat, heads up top, and hits a diving splash for a looong two count. Gunther drags Punk back to his feet and clotheslines him back down to the mat. Punk fights back to his feet, but Gunther immediately levels him with another clothesline. Gunther goes for a third clothesline, but Punk tries to counter into the Go To Sleep, but Gunther counters in to a powerbomb. Gunther drop kicks Punk to the corner and hits another powerbomb. Gunther makes the cover, but Punk miraculously kicks out at two. Gunther goes back to the chops, places Punk on the top turnbuckle, and continues to chop the chest. Gunther kicks Punk to the outside and launches Punk back-first into the ring post. Gunther climbs onto the announce table to mock the crown, but Punk grabs his legs and dumps him face-first onto the announce table. Gunther emerges from under the announce table wearing the crimson mask. Gunther flees back into the ring, and Punk connects with a running knee in the corner. Punk heads up top and hits the diving elbow drop. Punk goes for Go To Sleep, but Gunther counters into a sleeper hold and drags Punk down to the mat. Punk fights back to his feet and counters into Go To Sleep, but Gunther is still on his feet. Punk hits a second Go To Sleep and finally gets the three count. BURN IT DOWN!!! OMG, SETH ROLLINS IS HERE!!! Rollins comes out to the stage on crutches with Paul Heyman carrying the MitB briefcase. Rollins and Heyman taunt Punk from the stage. Rollins turns to head to the back, but then he throws his crutches away and removes his leg brace. ROLLINS WAS FAKING THE INJURY LL ALONG!!! Rollins charges into the ring and beats Punk down to the mat. Rollins slams the MitB briefcase into Punk’s face and then repeatedly slams it into his back. Rollins cashes in MitB, hits the Stomp, and gets the three count. After the match, Heyman, Breakker, and Reed join Rollins in the ring to celebrate.

Match Result: CM Punk defeats Gunther with the Go To Sleep, but the Seth Rollins defeats CM Punk with the Stomp.

Match Length: 30:37

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½