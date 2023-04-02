Slimmer’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Los Angeles, California. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Kayla Braxton, Wade Barrett, Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg. They run down the entire card for Night 1 and then head to a video package for Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley. Next up is a WrestleMania by the Numbers video package followed by for Austin Theory vs. John Cena. We head to a recap of last night’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony before we go to a video package for Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio.

The Kickoff Show panelists break down the card for Night 2 and then head to a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes. The Kickoff Show panelists once again run down the entire card for Night 1 and then head to a video package for Trish Stratus, Lita & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL. Next up is a video package for Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Logan Paul before the Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.

The Miz and Snoop Dog kick off WrestleMania 39 Night 1 and welcome the WWE Universe to the show.



United States Championship Match

Austin Theory (Champion) vs. John Cena



Theory and Cena circle each other to start, but Theory takes control by biting Cena’s ear and going to work with ground and pound offense. Theory hits a snap suplex and makes the cover for a two count. Theory goes for another suplex, but Cena counters into a suplex of his own. Theory hits a jumping blockbuster out of the corner and follows up with a rolling drop kick for another two count. Theory goes for another rolling drop kick, but Cena side steps him and counters into the STF in the middle of the ring, but Theory bites Cena’s fingers to break the hold. Theory drags Cena back to his feet before beating him back down to the mat. Theory stomps on Cena, but Cena blocks a second stomp and tries to counter into the Attitude Adjustment, but Theory escapes. Theory charges at Cena in the corner, but Cena side steps him. Theory and Cena slug it out in the middle of the ring, and Theory catches Cena in a standing sleeper hold. Cena fades down to his knees but then fights back to his feet and slams Theory into the corner to break the hold. Cena hits two shoulder tackles, and Protobomb, and Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena goes for the Attitude Adjustment, but Theory inadvertently takes out the referee while escaping. Cena locks in the STF and makes Theory tap, but the referee is still down. Theory low blows Cena and then hits A-Town Down as the referee comes back to life to get the three count.

Match Result: Austin Theory defeats John Cena with A-Town Down.

Match Length: 11:16

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



Men’s WrestleMania Showcase Match

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders w/ Valhala



Ricochet and Gable start the match, and Gable quickly takes control. Gable whips Ricochet to the corner and makes the tag to Otis. Ricochet dives to make the tag to Strowman as Otis tags Gable, and all eight men charge into the ring as the match devolves into chaos. The Viking Raiders clean house and damn near decapitate Ricochet. The Viking Raiders deliver Ragnarök to Ricochet, but Strowman sends them out of the ring. Gable heads back into the ring, and it appears the Gable and Strowman are still the legal men. GABLE HITS STROWMAN WITH THE ROLLING GERMAN! Ivar heads up top and goes for a moonsault on Ford, but Ford rolls out of the way. Strowman heads up top and hits a diving splash onto Ivar. Strowman covers Ivar, but the rest of the competitors break up the pin. We get a massive Tower of Doom spot, and then Ricochet connect with an insane springboard Shooting Star Press to the outside. Ricochet heads up top and goes for a Shooting Star Press to Dawkins in the middle of the ring, but Dawkins gets his knees up. Dawkins holds Ricochet on his knees as Ford hits From the Heavens onto Ricochet on Dawkins’ knees. Dawkins makes the cover and gets the three count.

Match Result: Angelo Dawkins defeats Ricochet after From the Heavens from Montez Ford.

Match Length: 8:09

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Logan Paul



Rollins and Paul circle each other to start, and Paul catches Rollins in a standing side head lock. Rollins takes down Paul and goes for the Stomp, but Paul rolls out of the way. Paul dumps Rollins to the outside, but Rollins charges back into the ring and muscles Paul to the corner. Paul tries to flee to the outside, but Rollins drags him back to the apron. Paul snaps Rollins’ neck off the top rope and then goes to work with body shots against the ropes. Paul hits a springboard crossbody and follows up with a standing moonsault for a two count. Paul hits a side Russian leg sweep and locks in a seated octopus hold, but Rollins breaks free. Paul ducks a punch and retaliates with gutwrench suplex for a two count. Paul goes to work with the ground and pound offense. Paul leaps up top in a single bound but misses the moonsault. Rollins sends Paul to the outside and hits three consecutive suicide dives. Rollins stomps on Paul’s hand on the ring steps and then follows Paul back into the ring. Rollins goes for the Pedigree, but Paul counters and trades near falls with Rollins. Paul lands a right hand and makes the cover, but Rollins kicks out at two. Paul waits for Rollins to get back to his feet and charges at him, but Rollins catches Paul and counters into a sit-out powerbomb for a two count of his own. Rollins sets up for the Stomp, but KSI pulls Paul out of the ring to make the save. Rollins heads to the outside, but Paul slams Rollins’ face into the ring post. Paul puts Rollins on the announce table and heads up top. Paul goes for a diving splash from the top through the announce table, but Rollins pulls KSI onto the announce table, and Paul ends up crashing through KSI and the table. Rollins drags Paul back into the ring and hits the Pedigree, but Paul kicks out at two. Rollins goes for the Stomp, but Paul counters into a Go To Sleep. Paul heads up top and hits a diving frog splash, but Rollins kicks out at two. Paul puts Rollins in the corner and goes for a Coast to Coast, but pops up and catches him with a super kick in mid-air. Rollins follows up with the Stomp and finally gets the three count.

Match Result: Seth Rollins defeats Logan Paul with the Stomp.

Match Length: 16:14

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Trish Stratus, Lita & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL



All six women brawn in the middle of the ring before the bell rings, but Lynch, Lita, and Stratus quickly clean house. The referee regains control, and the match begins with Lynch and Kai in the ring. Kai traps Lynch in the corner, works her over, and makes the quick tag to Sky. Sky continues the assault, and Bayley and Kai head into the ring to triple team Lynch. Kai gets the tag and works over Lynch in the corner before tagging Bayley into the match. Bayley gets in a bit of offense before she make the quick tag back to Sky. Lynch tries to make the tag to Stratus, but Bayley pulls Stratus of the apron. Lynch finally makes the tag to Lita, and Lita slams Sky face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Lita hits Sky with Vertigo but only gets a two count. Lita heads up top, but Kai kicks her down to the mat while Sky distracts the referee. Bayley gets the tag and gets a two count after a triple team super kick. Bayley works over Lita in the corner and makes the tag to Kai. Kai chokes Lita across the middle rope and makes the cover a two count. Lita fights back with a double DDT and FINALLY makes the hot tag to Stratus. Stratus works over Sky in the corner and catches Kai with a neck breaker. Stratus goes for the Stratusphere, but Kai shoves Stratus back down to the mat. The action spills to the outside, and Lynch and Lita help Stratus hit Kai with the Stratusphere from the apron to the outside. Lynch and Bayley get the tags, and Bayley hits the Rose Plant, but Lita makes the save. Everyone trades finishers, and the action again spills to the outside. Sky heads up top and hits a moonsault onto all five other women on the outside. All six women beat the count back into the ring, and Lita and Kai get the tags. All six women brawl, and Lita heads up top. Lita hits a Litasault onto both Sky and Kai. Bayley takes Lynch up top and goes for a Bayley-to-Belly from the second rope, but Lynch counters into a Manhandle Slam from the second rope for the three count.

Match Result: Becky Lynch defeats Bayley with a Manhandle Slam from the second rope.

Match Length: 14:37

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio



Dominik makes his way to the ring with a police escort, wearing an updated version of Rey’s gear from Halloween Havoc 1997. Rey one ups him by having Snoop Dog drive him to the ring in a low rider, accompanied by Eddie Guerrero’s music. The match begins, and Dominik grabs a rear waist lock and takes Rey down to the mat. Rey tosses Dominik out of the ring, but Dominik charges back into the ring and levels Rey with a shoulder block. Rey fights back with a hurricanrana, but Dominik fights back with a slap to the face. Rey posts Dominik in the corner and spanks him with his belt. Dominik heads to the outside and throws a drink in Aalyah’s face and then catapults Rey into the ring post. Dominik rolls Rey back into the ring and locks in an abdominal stretch. Rey breaks free, but Dominik hits an arm drag off the top rope and follows up with a Michinoku Driver. Dominik snaps Rey’s neck off the top rope and heads back to the outside. Dominik gets in Angie’s face, so she slaps him. Rey catches Dominik from behind and sends him back into the ring. Finn Balor and Damian Priest make their way to ringside as Dominik launches Rey face-first into the bottom turnbuckle. Rey fights back and hits the 619, but Balor distracts the referee while Priest prevents Rey from heading up top. Dominik whips Rey chest-first to the corner, and then both men spill to the outside. Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro charge down to ringside to even the odds and deal with Balor and Priest. Dominik hits Rey with the 619 and grabs a steel chain from the corner. Dominik sets his sights on Rey, but Bad Bunny leaves the Spanish announce table and takes the chain from Dominik. Rey hits Dominik with the 619 and follows up with a diving frog splash from the top for the three count.

Match Result: Rey Mysterio defeats Dominik Mysterio with a diving frog splash.

Match Length: 14:29

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (Champion) vs. Rhea Ripley



Flair and Ripley lock up to start, and Ripley levels Flair with a shoulder tackle. Flair ducks a short clothesline and levels Ripley with a shoulder tackle of her own. Ripley gets in Flair’s face and eats a stiff chop. Flair catches Ripley with a boot between the ropes and follows up with a diving crossbody off the top. Ripley dumps Flair face-first onto the top turnbuckle and locks in the body scissors. Ripley rolls Flair onto her chest, but Flair reverses position into Ripley’s guard. Both women get back to their feet, and Ripley lands a stiff forearm shot to Flair’s lower back. Ripley levels Flair with a short clothesline and follows up with another short clothesline. Flair fights back with a back elbow shot and slams Ripley’s face into the top turnbuckle. Flair chops the chest and stomps on the back of Ripley’s knee. Flair heads up top and hits a diving crossbody, but Ripley rolls through and tries to counter into Riptide, but Flair counters into a DDT for a two count. Flair goes for the Figure Eight, but Ripley kicks her away. Flair and Ripley connect with simultaneous big boots and level each other. Flair heads up top and sets up for a moonsault, but Ripley leaps up behind her and hits a release German suplex from the second rope. Flair fights back with Natural Selection, but Ripley kicks out at two. Ripley heads to the outside and slams Flair’s shoulder into the ring steps. Ripley rolls Flair back into the ring and slams her to the mat face-first for a two count. Ripley again goes for Riptide, but this time Flair counters into a German Suplex. Ripley hits a release German Suplex that ends with a VERY scary landing on Flair’s face and neck. Flair sends Ripley to the outside and heads up top. Flair hits a moonsault from the top to the outside and takes out Ripley. Flair rolls Ripley back into the ring and goes for the Figure Eight, but Ripley kicks her away. Ripley hits Riptide, but Flair just manages to kick out before three. Flair catches Ripley with a rollup pin but only gets a two count. Ripley catches Flair in the Prison Trap, but Flair breaks free and hits a spear for yet another two count. Flair and Ripley trade punches in the middle of the ring, and the crowd is solidly behind Ripley at this point. Flair once again goes for the Figure Eight, but Ripley makes it to the ropes. Flair slams Ripley’s face into the ring post and drags her up top. Ripley drops to the apron and slams Flair’s face into the top of the ring post in the process. Ripley heads back up top and hits a Riptide from the top for the three count.

Match Result: Rhea Ripley defeats Charlotte Flair with a Riptide from the top.

Match Length: 23:36

Slimmer’s Rating: ****½

The Miz and Snoop Dogg return to the ring, and Miz says that issued an open challenge, but everyone was too scared to accept. Pat McAfee make a surprise appearance and says he’d be happy to accept the Miz’ challenge… but the Miz says he’s the host of WrestleMania, and he can’t make matches official. Snoop says that he feels like he can make that match happen, so he makes it official.



Pat McAfee vs. The Miz



McAfee works over Miz in the corner and follows up with a gorgeous spinebuster. McAfee takes Miz up top and goes for a superplex, but Miz shoves him away, but McAfee flips backward and lands on his feet. Miz dives toward McAfee, but McAfee catches him with a mid-air super kick. Miz rolls to the outside and shoves George Kittle. Kittle hops the barricade and levels Miz with a clothesline. McAfee heads up top and hits a diving moonsault onto Miz. McAfee rolls Miz back into the ring, punts Miz, and gets the three count.

Match Result: Pat McAfee defeats The Miz with the Punt.

Match Length: 3:27

Slimmer’s Rating: **



Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (Champions) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn



The bell rings, and Zayn and Jimmy start the match. Jimmy says that it should really be Jey who starts the match, so he immediately makes the tag to Jey. Zayn and Jey lock up, and Jey grabs a standing side head lock. Zayn breaks free and goes to work with ground and pound offense. Jimmy gets the tag and sends Zayn to the outside. Jey gets the tag and works over Zayn on the outside before rolling him back into the ring. Jey chokes Zayn across the middle rope and then distracts the referee while Jimmy lands a cheap shot from the apron. Jimmy gets the tag, continues the assault on Zayn, and makes the quick tag back to Jey. Zayn dumps Jey to the outside and finally makes the hot tag to Owens. Owens heads up top and hits a diving senton onto both Usos on the outside. Owens follows up with a diving frog splash from the apron to Jimmy on the floor and then a second frog splash from the top to Jey in the ring. Jey fights back and heads up top but Owens as Jimmy makes the blind tag. Owens hits a diving swanton onto Jey but immediately eats an Uso Splash from Jimmy. Jimmy tries to Back It Up, but Owens slides out of the way. Owens hits a cannonball in the corner and heads up top, but Jey tries to push Owens off the top. Zayn pulls Jey away from Owens and takes him out with a Brainbuster on the apron. Owens hits Jimmy with the diving senton from the top but only gets a two count. Zayn gets the tag and hits Jimmy with an Uso Splash from the top, but Jimmy kicks out at two once again. Jey gets the tag and drops Zayn with a super kick. Jey and Jimmy connect with stereo super kicks to Zayn. Jey makes the cover, but Owens makes the save. Jimmy gets the tag, and once again Jimmy and Jey connects with stereo super kicks. Jimmy makes the cover, but Zayn miraculously kicks out at two. Jey gets the quick tag and goes for the 1D, but Owens pulls Jimmy out of the ring. Owens tries to powerbomb Jimmy through the Spanish announce table, but Jey makes the save, and the Usos choke slam Owens through the announce table. Jimmy gets the tag, and the Usos hit the 1D, but Zayn kicks out at two! Jey gets the tag and works over Zayn in the corner. Jey connects with a Helluva Kick, but Zayn fights back with an Exploder Suplex into the corner. Owens gets the hot tag and cleans house. Zayn takes out Jimmy with a Helluva kick as Owens hits Jey with a stunner… but Jey kicks out at two! All four men square off in the middle of the ring. A brawl erupts and Owens super kicks both Usos. Jimmy gets the blind tag, and Owens eats stereo super kicks from the Usos. Jey gets the tag as the Usos head up top in opposite corners. The Usos hit stereo Uso Splashes… but OWENS KICKS OUT AT TWO!!! Jey positions Owens in the corner and makes the tag to Jimmy. The Usos once again deliver stereo super kicks, and Jey gets the tag. Jey heads up top with Owens as Zayn pulls Jimmy out of the ring. Owens hits an avalanche neck breaker from the top and makes the tag to Zayn. HELLUVA KICK TO JEY!!! SECOND HELLUVA KICK TO JEY!!! STUNNER TO JIMMY!!! THIRD HELLUVA KICK TO JEY!!! ZAYN COVER JEY AND GETS THE THREE COUNT!!!

Match Result: Sami Zayn defeats Jey Uso with the Helluva Kick.

Match Length: 24:20

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¾