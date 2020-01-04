wrestling / News
Various News: Smackdown and 205 Live Video Highlights for This Week, Lineup for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
January 4, 2020
– WWE released highlights for last night’s Smackdown and 205 Live. You can check out those clips below.
– Impact Wrestling on AXS TV tonight will feature Part 2 of Impact’s Best of 2019 retrospective. Tonight’s show will also feature the rest of the Impact Year-End Awards. More details are available HERE.
