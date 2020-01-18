wrestling / News
Smackdown and 205 Live Video Highlights for 1.17.2020
January 18, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released full video highlights for last night’s edition of Smackdown on FOX and 205 Live on the WWE Network. You can check those out below.
More Trending Stories
- Details On Two Names That Will Be In Houston On Royal Rumble Weekend (Possible Spoilers)
- David Benoit Discusses His Father, Chris Benoit, Having CTE, If He Ever Saw Signs, Wanting WWE To Remember Him, Getting Banned by WWE For Wearing AEW Shirt
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Goldberg’s Issues With Scott Hall in 1999, Says Hall Was Tough to Be Around At That Time
- Booker T Says Tessa Blanchard’s Impact World Title Win Is the Worst Idea in Wrestling History