Smackdown Viewership Sees Another Increase This Week, Fourth Highest Since Move to FOX

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of Smackdown. Last night’s show averaged 2.58 million viewers from 2.616 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.544 million viewers for Hour 2. Last night’s show had an average 0.8 rating in the key persons 18-49 demographic. The show was No. 1 for the key demo ratings last night.

Overall, Smackdown saw an increase in its viewership to last week, where the show averaged 2.497 million viewers for the night. The overnight ratings are identical to the final rating the same key demo last week, which was 0.8. Based on the overnight numbers, viewership was up 3.3 percent this week.

Provided the numbers are accurate, this would be the fourth highest viewership overall for Smackdown since the show moved to the FOX Network in October. The show finished at No. 8 for the night in overall viewership. It looks like Blue Bloods on CBS came in first with 5.597 million viewers.