Smackdown Royal Rumble Go-Home Show Sees Drop in Ratings and Viewership, Finished First in Key Demo Ratings

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of Smackdown on FOX. Ratings and viewership were slightly down this week. The show had an average viewership of 2.470 million viewers, and the show pulled an average 0.7 rating int he key persons 18-49 demographic.

Smackdown drew 2.548 million viewers and a 0.7 rating for Hour 1. Meanwhile, Hour 2 drew 2.391 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. This was the last main roster program for WWE before Sunday’s Royal Rumble event.

By comparison, last week’s show averaged 2.562 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the same key demo. The drop this week breaks a consistent three weeks of growth in overall viewership for the program in the month of January.

Some good news for WWE this week is that the show topped the network ratings in the key demo. The show finished at No. 6 in viewership. Hawaii Five-O was the most viewed show last night with 5.298 million viewers.