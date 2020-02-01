Smackdown Has Slight Drop in Viewership This Week, Ties Top Rating for the Night in Key Demos

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s post-Royal Rumble edition of Smackdown on FOX. Last night’s episode averaged 2.423 million viewers for the FOX broadcast. That’s off 2.529 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.318 million viewers for Hour 2.

In terms of the ratings, the show averaged a 0.7 rating in the key persons 18-49 demographic for both hours of the broadcast. For comparison to last week, the show dropped down from the average of 2.469 million viewers. The show’s monthly average for January 2020 was 2.478 million viewers.

Smackdown tied the top rating in the key demo for last night with Hawaii Five-O and Magnum P.I. on CBS. It looks like Blue Bloods topped the night for viewership on CBS with 7.488 million viewers.