Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match Announced For WrestleMania 35

– WWE has announced yet another match for WrestleMania 35, with the Smackdown Tag Team Championships to be defended in a Fatal Four-Way match. Alexa Bliss, who will be hosting the PPV, announced on tonight’s Smackdown that the Usos will defend the titles against Ricochet and Aleister Black, Sheamus and Cesaro, and Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura.

We’ll have an updated card for the PPV after Smackdown and 205 Live tonight. WrestleMania 35 takes place on Sunday and airs live on the WWE Network.