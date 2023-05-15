Smash Says The Current Women’s Division At WWE Has “Changed Wrestling”

In a recent interview with The Wrestling Perspective, former WWE star Smash offered his opinion on the comparison between the men’s and women’s divisions at WWE (via Wrestling Inc). He stated that the changes to access for fans since his time has improved the industry, allowing more eyes on the matches to encourage better performance. In Smash’s mind, however, the women wrestlers are outperforming the men’s matches in what he’s watched recently. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.

On the benefits of increased access for fans: “I think it’s good. There are more ways for people to watch. It keeps wrestlers on their toes. They’ve got to be good for people to watch them. For somebody to get over now, the office really has to push them, and the wrestlers have to be incredible at their trade. Otherwise, they’re not going to have jobs.”

On how the men’s and women’s divisions rank comparatively at WWE: “I watched Charlotte Flair. Unbelievable. I had never seen her wrestle [before] and I thought that was one of the best matches on the card. It was incredible. She was phenomenal. Then, I started watching some more women’s matches — they’re incredible…. The guys are all doing the same thing, just moving up and down — same moves and all that. The girls now are what the guys used to be — they’re tough. These women have changed wrestling. It’s huge.”