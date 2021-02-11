Snooki Reflects on Her WrestleMania 27 Match, How They Lost Time From The Match Before Going Longer

– The Bella Twins interviewed Nicole Polizzi, aka Snooki of The Jersey Shore fame, this week on their podcast, and Snooki discussed her match at WrestleMania 27 in 2011. At the event, she teamed with John Morrison and Trish Stratus against Dolph Ziggler and LayCool. Snooki’s team won. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Snooki on her WrestleMania experience: “It reminded me of cheerleading. I did competitive cheerleading and gymnastics. I got that vibe back, but it was terrifying because you’re not part of that universe. When you do come in, everyone is like, ‘Booo, what is this girl going to do?’ I was like, ‘You just watch.’ Back then, I would usually do everything buzzed and I would pour a shot before. [WrestleMania], I was like, ‘No, I’m not chancing it.’ It was the first thing I actually did where I didn’t have a drink before to calm my nerves. It was terrifying.”

Snooki on being angry on the match before going over its allotted time and taking some time away from her match: “They made me feel so relaxed. I was actually pissed because the match before us went over, so it took out a big chunk of what I was doing.”

For reference, the match before Snooki’s tag team match at the event was The Undertaker vs. Triple H in a No Holds Barred Match. It lasted 29 minutes and 23 seconds.