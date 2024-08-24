Solo Sikoa Makes Jacob Fatu His Enforcer On WWE Smackdown, Tonga Loa & Tama Tonga Retain Tag Titles

Jacob Fatu is no longer co-WWE Tag Team Champion, being named as Solo Sikoa’s enforcer on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s episode of Smackdown saw the Bloodline come to the ring, where Solo Sikoa said Roman Reigns was finished after the group took him out last week. He said that he had the next match for the Undisputed WWE Championship after Bash In Berlin.

Sikoa then told Fatiu to give Tonga Loa his WWE Tag Team Championship, as Fatu would now be his personal enforcer instead of co-champion. Fatu handed the title over and hugged Sikoa.

Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa then retained the titles against The Street Profits.