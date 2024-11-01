Note on Why Solo Sikoa Has Been Pulled From Matches Recently

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Solo Sikoa has been kept out of action for the last couple of weeks, as he last wrestled on October 18. That was a street fight with Cody Rhodes in Columbia, SC.

Sikoa hasn’t wrestled since then and was even kept out of harm’s way during recent brawling segments. He was also pulled from a few scheduled matches with Rhodes at live events. However, it is said that this was mainly a precautionary measure to keep him healthy and he is not seriously hurt.

Solo may wrestle tomorrow, as three members of the new Bloodline will take on Roman Reigns and the Usos at Crown Jewel.