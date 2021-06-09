Some In WWE Pushing For Company To Bring Back Aleister Black

PWInsider reports that there are some within WWE who feel that Aleister Black was released ‘prematurely’ and there’s a push to bring him back in. At this time, it remains to be seen if anything will come of that. However, there is a feeling backstage that of all those cut, Black was the victim of “broken promises” and “start/stop creative” more than anything he did.

As noted yesterday, his first post-WWE appearance as Tommy End for The Big Event on November 14 in New York City.