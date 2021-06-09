wrestling / News
Some In WWE Pushing For Company To Bring Back Aleister Black
June 9, 2021
PWInsider reports that there are some within WWE who feel that Aleister Black was released ‘prematurely’ and there’s a push to bring him back in. At this time, it remains to be seen if anything will come of that. However, there is a feeling backstage that of all those cut, Black was the victim of “broken promises” and “start/stop creative” more than anything he did.
As noted yesterday, his first post-WWE appearance as Tommy End for The Big Event on November 14 in New York City.
