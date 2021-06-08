wrestling / News
Aleister Black’s First Post-WWE Appearance Set
June 8, 2021 | Posted by
Aleister Black has his first appearance set following his release from WWE. Rack Attack Productions has announced that Black, now using his old Tommy End name, will appear at The Big Event convention on November 13th in East Elmhurst, New York. End will be doing photo ops and autographs at the show, and you can find out the details below.
Black was released last week from WWE for budgetary reasons alongside Braun Strowman, Ruby Riott, Lana, and others.
