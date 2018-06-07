Something Else to Wrestle With to Examine AJ Styles in TNA

Something Else to Wrestle With’s Conrad Thompson recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and revealed that next week’s episode will look at the final run of AJ Styles in TNA…

On The Show: “We’re going to cover from October 2010, which is right when Bruce came into the company, and we’ll carry it right to July of 2013,” said Thompson. “AJ was a TNA original, so when he parted ways with TNA in 2013, history changed forever. That exodus, with AJ leaving, started an immediate sharp decline in TNA.”

On Using Impact Wrestling Footage: “That’s the plan,” said Thompson. “I know that WWE is trying to make a deal to license some of that footage, so we’ve got our fingers crossed. I think that deal would be good for everyone if such a deal were put together, but we’ll see.”