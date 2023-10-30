wrestling / News
Sonny Kiss Denies Rumors She Has Signed With Impact Wrestling
October 30, 2023 | Posted by
It was previously reported that Sonny Kiss will be a regular in Impact Wrestling moving forward after debuting at Bound for Glory. In an interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk (via Fightful), Kiss confirmed that she has not signed a deal with Impact Wrestling and is still a free agent.
She said: “Let me just start you off with I am not signed to IMPACT Wrestling. I’m like, damn, we couldn’t even get right into the interview yet. Let me just tell everybody that’s not true, that’s not what it is right now. But I’m open to what’s for me, and I’m still a free agent. I’m open to wherever I’m supposed to be. I will be there.“
