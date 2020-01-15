wrestling / News
Sonya Deville & Alexa Bliss Comment on WWE’s New Fight Like a Girl Series
– Sonya Deville and Alexa Bliss took to social media to hype the new WWE Fight Like a Girl series that launches in April. As reported earlier today, Quibi and WWE announced new details on the series that will premiere on April 6th and see WWE Superstars paired with young women struggling with a personal issue.
The two posted to their Twitter accounts:
We fight for all of us. We #FightLikeAGirl. 🌈🖤April 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/KrZXdG0YSl
— Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) January 15, 2020
Join me and other Superstars in showing the world how to #FightLikeAGirl. Only on @Quibi, launching April 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/BW1ATrOgg2
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 15, 2020
