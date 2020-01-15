wrestling / News

Sonya Deville & Alexa Bliss Comment on WWE’s New Fight Like a Girl Series

January 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Sonya Deville and Alexa Bliss took to social media to hype the new WWE Fight Like a Girl series that launches in April. As reported earlier today, Quibi and WWE announced new details on the series that will premiere on April 6th and see WWE Superstars paired with young women struggling with a personal issue.

The two posted to their Twitter accounts:

