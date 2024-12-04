– The Pure Fusion Collective’s Sonya Deville shared some cryptic messages this week on social media, seemingly on behalf of her group. Sonya Deville wrote, “There’s a lot to be said and I’ll say it when the times right. Trust this nothing happens for no reason.” She later wrote, “Something’s boiling inside of us. It’ll come out soon. #PFC” You can view those messages below:

There’s a lot to be said and I’ll say it when the times right. Trust this nothing happens for no reason. — Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 3, 2024