WWE News: Sonya Deville Thanks Vince McMahon & Wishes Him Happy Birthday, Stock Jumps

– Sonya Deville took a moment as she heads off to take time away from WWE to thank Vince McMahon and wish him a happy birthday. The WWE Chairman and CEO turns 75 on Monday, and Deville posted to Twitter to wish him well and thank him for believing in her.

Deville is written off WWE for the time being as a result of her loss to Mandy Rose at last night’s SummerSlam.

Happy Birthday to the boss man, thank you for believing in me @VinceMcMahon 🙏🖤 — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 24, 2020

– WWE stock took a jump on Monday, closing at $44.98. That’s up $2.25 (5.27%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 1.35% on the day.