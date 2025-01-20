Spitfire Retain Knockouts Tag Team Titles At TNA Genesis

Spitfire managed to fend off Ash and Heather By Elegance to retain the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles at Genesis. Dani Luna and Jodi Threat defeated the Elegance duo to retain their championships at Sunday’s PPV.

Spitfire’s current reign as champions, their second, stands at 129 days. They defeated Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich to win back the titles at Victory Road in September.

