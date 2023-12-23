wrestling / News
Spoiler On When Authors Of Pain Will Make Official WWE Return
December 22, 2023 | Posted by
A new report has details on when the Authors Of Pain will make their official returns to WWE. As reported, the tag team and Paul Ellering were teased during a Karrion Kross promo on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. PWInsider reports that the two will return on the New Year’s Revolution episode of the show, which takes place on January 5th.
The report adds that they will be back in a regular capacity at that point.