Karrion Kross Teases New Allies In WWE Smackdown Promo

December 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Karrion Kross looks to have some new allies, as teased in a promo on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw a vignette in which Kross talked about how he has taken away from the likes of Rey Mysterio and Shinsuke Nakamura. He went on to say even the greatest proclamation will be soon forgotten without a scribe and “authors.” The video then showed, shrouded in darkness, what appears to be Paul Ellering and the Authors of Pain.

It was reported earlier this week that the AoP were expected to return to WWE TV soon with Ellering.

