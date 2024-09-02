Spoiler On Bronson Reed Replacement For Raw Match

A new report has a spoiler on who will replace Bronson Reed in the Intercontinental Title #1 Contenders Tournament match on tonight’s Raw. As reported, Reed was pulled from tonight’s show after he tested positive for COVID. Fightful Select reports that Reed’s replacement is now listed internally.

According to the report, Braun Strowman is listed as the replacement. While there is a chance that he could be there as a placeholder, he was listed as such in internal documents as of 6 PM ET.

Raw airs live tonight on USA Network.