Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of RAW

January 18, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Logo 2019

Ric Flair has appeared on RAW for the past two weeks and according to PWInsider, he will do so again on tonight’s episode. Charlotte is expected to address his new alliance with Lacey Evans after he helped Evans defeat her last week.

According to the report, Flair will be a regular on the show going forward.

