wrestling / News

Spoiler Notes on Opener and Main Event for Tonight’s TNA Impact

May 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact Logo Next Week Image Credit: TNA

PWInsider has details on the opening match and main event for tonight’s edition of TNA Impact on AXS TV. The opening match for tonight’s show will feature Matt Hardy and Ryan Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers.

In the main event, Mike Bailey will face Trent Seven. The show starts on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AXS TV, Impact, TNA, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading