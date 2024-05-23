wrestling / News
Spoiler Notes on Opener and Main Event for Tonight’s TNA Impact
May 23, 2024 | Posted by
– PWInsider has details on the opening match and main event for tonight’s edition of TNA Impact on AXS TV. The opening match for tonight’s show will feature Matt Hardy and Ryan Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers.
In the main event, Mike Bailey will face Trent Seven. The show starts on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST.
