Spoiler Notes on Opener and Main Event for Tonight’s TNA Impact

– PWInsider has details on the opening match and main event of tonight’s TNA Impact on AXS TV. The opening match on tonight’s show will be The FBI vs. AJ Francis and Rich Swann.

In the main event, ABC faces Speedball Mountain. The winning team will then face each other for a shot at Mustafa Ali’s X-Division Title on a later episode of Impact.

Tonight’s show will air on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST.