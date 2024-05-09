wrestling / News
Spoiler Notes on Opener and Main Event for Tonight’s TNA Impact
May 9, 2024 | Posted by
– PWInsider has details on the opening match and main event of tonight’s TNA Impact on AXS TV. The opening match on tonight’s show will be The FBI vs. AJ Francis and Rich Swann.
In the main event, ABC faces Speedball Mountain. The winning team will then face each other for a shot at Mustafa Ali’s X-Division Title on a later episode of Impact.
Tonight’s show will air on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST.
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Says You Could Almost See Through Bruno Sammartino’s Work, Talks David Sammartino
- Eric Bischoff Thinks The WCW Cruiserweight Division Legitimately Changed Wrestling
- More WWE NXT Backstage Notes, NXT Level Up Producers
- Ric Flair Further Comments On Restaurant Incident, Says He Was Wrong For Getting Angry