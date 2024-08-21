Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW taped matches for Collision on Wednesday in Cardiff, and the results are online. You can see the full results below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT, per F4W Online:

* Tony Khan spoke to the crowd between the Dynamite and Collision taping about how they taped out of order this week, with Rampage having been taped last Saturday after Collision.

* The Conglomeration def. The Undisputed Kingdom

* Willow Nightingale def. Harley Cameron

* Katsuyori Shibata def. Jay Lethal

* Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway def. Lykos II and Nina Samuels. Statlander worked most of the match for her team.

* Hook def. Big Bill

* Jeff Jarrett def. Ariya Daivari

* London Ladders Wild Card Qualifying match: PAC, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def. Top Flight & Lio Rush. House of Black, The Patriarchy, and the Bang Bang Gang came down after the match and all four trios teams ended up brawling.