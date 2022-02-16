Spoilers For First Episode of NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day for the first episode of NXT Level Up, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results for the show, which will air Friday night at 10 PM ET in the slot previously occupied by 205 Live, below per Wretsling Inc):

* Nigel McGuinness and Sudu Shah were the commentary team while Alicia Taylor and Kelly Kincaid (Quinn McKay) were the ring announcers.

* Harland defeated Javier Bernal

* Fallon Henley and Kayla Inlay defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley (aka Natalie Holland)

* Edris Enofe defeated Kushida

