Spoilers For Debuts on This Week’s WWE Main Event
– WWE taped matches featuring a couple of NXT main roster debuts before Raw. The matches will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. The results were, per PWInsider:
* Natalya defeated Lacey Evans in a good back and forth match.
* EC3 pinned Curt Hawkins in a good but short match.
Big moment for @LaceyEvansWWE tonight working @NatbyNature on Main Event to a welcoming NXT chant in Orlando. #WWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/akOkL0YfGA
— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) January 8, 2019
Welcome to the main roster @therealec3.
Make sure to check out EC3 vs. Curt Hawkins from this weeks episode of WWE Main Event. #WeAreNXT #RAW pic.twitter.com/4QahpB9Lcs
— Nick Giacobbe (@NickGGiacobbe) January 8, 2019
Soak it in. You earned it. #WWE #WWEOrlando pic.twitter.com/o0G3o8cIIU
— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) January 8, 2019
EC3 is on the Preshow #Raw #Acfromny #Squaringthecircle #RawOrlando pic.twitter.com/T68Y9YmSDh
— AC (@ACFromNy) January 8, 2019