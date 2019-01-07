Quantcast

wrestling / News

Spoilers For Debuts on This Week’s WWE Main Event

January 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches featuring a couple of NXT main roster debuts before Raw. The matches will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. The results were, per PWInsider:

* Natalya defeated Lacey Evans in a good back and forth match.

* EC3 pinned Curt Hawkins in a good but short match.

article topics :

Spoilers, WWE Main Event, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading