Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Ruby Soho & Skye Blue defeated Nikki Victory and Megan Myers
* Parker Bordewaux (w/Ari Daivari) defeated Casey Kerrington
* Athena defeated Queen Amidana
* Kiera Hogan & Leila Gray defeated defeated Alice Crowley & Brea States
* Alex Reynolds & John Silver defeated Lord Cruz & an unnamed talent
* The Lucha Brothers defeated Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon. Andrade el Idolo and Rush came out to confront the Lucha Bros. but then backed off.
* Mance Warner defeated Serpentico (w/Luther)
* Tony Nese & Josh Woods defeated Damian Chambers & Dean Alexander.
* Hikaru Shida defeated Emi Sakura. Jade Cargill came out and confronted Madison Rayne, who was on commentary, which set up a match between Rayne and Leila Gray on Rampage this Friday.