Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Ruby Soho & Skye Blue defeated Nikki Victory and Megan Myers

* Parker Bordewaux (w/Ari Daivari) defeated Casey Kerrington

* Athena defeated Queen Amidana

* Kiera Hogan & Leila Gray defeated defeated Alice Crowley & Brea States

* Alex Reynolds & John Silver defeated Lord Cruz & an unnamed talent

* The Lucha Brothers defeated Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon. Andrade el Idolo and Rush came out to confront the Lucha Bros. but then backed off.

* Mance Warner defeated Serpentico (w/Luther)

* Tony Nese & Josh Woods defeated Damian Chambers & Dean Alexander.

* Hikaru Shida defeated Emi Sakura. Jade Cargill came out and confronted Madison Rayne, who was on commentary, which set up a match between Rayne and Leila Gray on Rampage this Friday.