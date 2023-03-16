Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, courtesy of PWInsider:

* Skye Blue def. Taryn From Accounting

* Jake Hager def. Adam Knight

* Emi Sakura def. Zoe Sager

* Brandon Cutler def. Jason Geiger.

* Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, & Isaiah Kassidy def. Sebastian Wolfe, Massive Damage, & Mo Jabari

* Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) def. Shaun More & Michael Allen Richard Clark

* Athena def. Taylor Rising