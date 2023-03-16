wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
March 15, 2023
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, courtesy of PWInsider:
* Skye Blue def. Taryn From Accounting
* Jake Hager def. Adam Knight
* Emi Sakura def. Zoe Sager
* Brandon Cutler def. Jason Geiger.
* Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, & Isaiah Kassidy def. Sebastian Wolfe, Massive Damage, & Mo Jabari
* Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) def. Shaun More & Michael Allen Richard Clark
* Athena def. Taylor Rising
