Spoilers For This Week’s Episode of WWE Main Event

September 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches before Monday night’s Raw in San Francisco, which will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Cesaro defeated Zack Ryder.

* Heath Slater and Titus O’Neil defeated Eric Young and Mojo Rawley.

