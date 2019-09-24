wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s Episode of WWE Main Event
September 23, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE taped matches before Monday night’s Raw in San Francisco, which will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Cesaro defeated Zack Ryder.
* Heath Slater and Titus O’Neil defeated Eric Young and Mojo Rawley.
