wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
April 11, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Hank Walker defeated Kale Dixon
* Xyon Quinn defeated Tavion Heights.
* Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice
