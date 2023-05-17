wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
May 16, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Eddy Thorpe def. Kale Dixon
* Wendy Choo and Kelani Jordan def. Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice
* Luca Crucifino def. Dante Chen
