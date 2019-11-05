wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

November 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw in Long Island, New York that will air during this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Shelton Benjamin defeated No Way Jose.

* Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defeated Erick Rowan and Eric Young.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Spoilers, WWE Main Event, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading