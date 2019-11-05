wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
November 4, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw in Long Island, New York that will air during this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Shelton Benjamin defeated No Way Jose.
* Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defeated Erick Rowan and Eric Young.
More Trending Stories
- Hugo Savinovich Says There Is More To WWE Being Stranded in Saudi Arabia Than They’ve Said
- Bruce Prichard On Bringing in Rick Bognar as Fake Razor Ramon, Speaking With Hall & Nash About Fake Razor & Diesel
- Tenille Dashwood on the Origin of the ‘Emma Dance,’ How Her WWE Release Was a Shock
- Bruce Prichard Reveals His Talks With Dusty Rhodes to Join WCW in 1992 to Manage Cactus Jack and The Barbarian, Why the Deal Fell Through