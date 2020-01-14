wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
January 13, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw in Lexington to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Shelton Benjamin defeated Akira Tozawa
* Cedric Alexander defeated Eric Young
More Trending Stories
- La Rosa Negra Doesn’t Expect Apology From Tessa Blanchard, Says It’s Not Necessary
- Jim Ross on How Bret Hart Would Have Done in WWE’s Attitude Era, The Era Being ‘Reality-Based’
- Bruce Prichard on Rumors Pat Patterson Retired Due to Heat With Triple H, Why Patterson Actually Cut Back His Schedule
- Tessa Blanchard Seemingly References Bullying & Racial Slur Allegations After Impact World Title Win