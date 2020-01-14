wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

January 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw in Lexington to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Shelton Benjamin defeated Akira Tozawa

* Cedric Alexander defeated Eric Young

