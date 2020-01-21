wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
January 20, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw in Wichita, Kansas to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Sarah Logan
* Cedric Alexander defeated Shelton Benjamin
More Trending Stories
- Latest Being the Elite Recap: Kenny Omega Accidentally Hires Marty Jannetty
- Cody on When AEW Knew Dynamite May Be Renewed, People Speculating on AEW’s Success Levels
- Kurt Angle On Trying to Get Bret Hart As His WrestleMania 20 Opponent, Says Brock Lesnar’s WM 19 Shooting Star Press Was His Idea
- Allysin Kay Claims Tessa Blanchard Is Trying to Find Dirt and ‘Spread Lies’ About Her, Shares DM Photos