wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
January 31, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Veer Mahaan defeated Akira Tozawa
* Liv Morgan defeated Doudrop
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Announces End of Relationship With Wendy Barlow
- Ask 411 Wrestling: How Many Men Did Bret Hart Defend Titles Against?
- Alexa Bliss Appears To Take Shot at WWE Over Ronda Rousey Royal Rumble Win, Deletes Tweet
- Roman Reigns on How He’d Address Vince McMahon Over Dropping the WWE Universal Title