wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
February 28, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per
* Veer Mahaan defeated an enhancement talent
* Austin Theory defeated Apollo Crews
