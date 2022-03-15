wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
March 14, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Raw to air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the show, per Wrestling Inc:
* Veer Mahaan defeated a local enhancement talent
* Tommaso Ciampa defeated T-BAR
