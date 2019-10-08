wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
October 7, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE taped matches before Monday night’s Raw in Bakersfield, California that will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Cedric Alexander defeated Cesaro.
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.
More Trending Stories
- Porn Company Brazzers Takes Shot At WWE Over Hell in a Cell Main Event
- WWE Chronicle Shows Footage of Matt Riddle-Goldberg Meeting
- Triple H on Why He Doesn’t Think Of Himself As ‘The Boss,’ Having to Deliver Bad News to Talent
- Jim Ross Recalls Being Uncertain If Steve Austin Would Return For Bad Blood, Austin’s Reaction to Injury