Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

October 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches before Monday night’s Raw in Bakersfield, California that will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Cedric Alexander defeated Cesaro.

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.

