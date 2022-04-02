Spoilers From MLW Azteca Underground Taping

MLW taped their Azteca Underground show on Friday, and the spoilers from the taping are now online. You can see the results below from the Dallas, Texas taping courtesy of PWInsider

* Calvin Tankman & EJ Nduka defeated unnamed talent

* Alexander Hammerstone’s match with Cesar Duran didn’t happen as Richard Holiday, Mads Krugger and King Muertes attacked Hammerstone. The Von Erichs made the save.

* MLW Carribean Championship Match: Octagon Jr defeated Matt Cross

* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Kane defeated Puma King, ACH, Myron Reed and Juicy Finau

* Davey Richards defeated Rivera

* Richard Holliday, Mads Kruger and King Muerte defeated Alexander Hammerstone & The Von Erichs

Bandido defeated Flamita

* Holidead defeated Chik Tormenta

* Aerostar, Microman and El Dragon defeated Arez, Mini Abismo Negro, & TJP

* KC Navarro defeated nZo

* Lumberjacks With Straps Match: Gino Medina defeated Aramis

* Azteca Apocalypto: Jacob Fatu defeated Bestia 666