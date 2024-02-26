wrestling / News
Spoilers From UWN Championship Wrestling Taping
The United Wrestling Network held a UWN Championship Wrestling taping on Sunday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* Buck Skyner def. Alan Breeze
* EJ Sparks def. Evan Daniels
* Papo Esco def. El Primohenia Trebeca
* United World Tag Team Championship Match: The Wild West def. Che Cabrera & Bad Dude Tito by countout.
* Peter Avalon says he has a fire lit in him after losing his championship opportunity to Danny Limelight. He issued an open challenge.
* Peter Avalon defeats Matt Vandagriff
* Flex McCallion & Jason Levi def. Guy Cool & Koto Hiro
* Savanah Stone def. Zeniya
* United Television Championship Match: Zicky Dice def. Jack Banning
* Dom Kuberick & Lucas Riley def. Fidel Bravo & AJ Mana
* Alex Gracia def. JRod
* Mikey O’Shea def. Cameron Gates
* Danny Limelight fought Jordan Oasis to a no contest when Jack Banning attacks Limeight. Papo Esco made the save.
